Monahans man accused of intentionally running over man in Daytona Beach

Police say Anthony Adum "smashed the gas" to intentionally hit the victim, who was on the sidewalk.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Monahans man is in jail after Florida police say he intentionally struck and killed a man in Daytona Beach.

Anthony Adum, 38, has been charged with first degree murder in the death of Christopher Watson, 45.

According to an arrest affidavit from the Daytona Beach Police Department, a witness who was inside the car stated that he believed Adum had been drinking and was on drugs. Adum had begun driving through red lights and over medians.

The witness said Adum told him to get out of the car but was driving too fast for him to safely exit. Adum then looked straight ahead towards where Watson was sitting on the sidewalk and "smashed the gas" to intentionally hit the victim.

Police say surveillance video captured the moment of the crash, including Adum jumping out of the moving vehicle prior to crashing into Watson.