Tenants at HomeTowne Studios Inn react to deadly stabbing

The woman killed was the general manager of the motel.

MIDLAND, Texas — A woman was stabbed to death at the HomeTowne Studios Inn in Midland Thursday morning.

Tenants reported hearing a disturbance around 4:30 a.m., with police responding to calls about the disturbance around 5 a.m.

One tenant, Jason Bolton, said his girlfriend heard the commotion around the motel and told him to call the police.

"My girlfriend heard screaming and fighting, which happens all the time here," Bolton said. "She came in and was like, 'you need to call the cops.'”

Witnesses say the woman was stabbed multiple times in the torso and face.

She was also the general manager of the inn.

"I got up at 7:30, and I went to go get her some ice from the ice machine," Bolton said. "I looked left, I looked right, checked the corners like I always do. Then I saw the crime scene investigation on the north side of the motel, and I was like, 'oh no.' I went to go downstairs from the second floor and saw there was tape, red tape, and I was like, 'oh no.'”

The woman has not been identified and the police have ruled her death as a homicide.