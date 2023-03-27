3 teens stabbed at Andrews party

All three teens were taken to the hospital.

ANDREWS, Texas — Three teens were taken to the hospital following a stabbing in Andrews Saturday night.

The Andrews County Sheriff's Office responded to a stab victim at around 11:40 p.m. at the ER of Permian Regional Medical Center.

A witness said the three teens were at a party in the county when an altercation started between a male suspect and one of the teens.

The suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the teen before stabbing two other male teens. He then fled the scene.

One victim was taken to PRMC and released. The other two were taken to hospitals in the area.