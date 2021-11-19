2 teens arrested after fight breaks out at Odessa Burger King

This senseless act of violence is completely unacceptable and depicts a group of our students at their worst. We apologize to the employees and patrons of Burger King; who witnessed this heinous incident. We are cooperating with the Odessa Police Department and understand there will criminal charges. In addition we will have school discipline for all involved. We will also be working with those students involved and their parents to make sure all understand this type of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. An incident like this damages all of us, and we have work to do to redeem our image in the eyes of our community.