2 teens arrested after fight breaks out at Odessa Burger King

ODESSA, Texas — Two teens have been arrested after police say a fight broke out at the Burger King on 42nd.
The disturbance broke out just before 9 a.m. Friday morning.
The two teens are not being identified at this time, and OPD said it could not release what charges they will be facing.
A video of the incident has been circulating online, claiming the teens involved were students at Permian, but this information has not been confirmed at this time.
ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri released the following statement:
This senseless act of violence is completely unacceptable and depicts a group of our students at their worst. We apologize to the employees and patrons of Burger King; who witnessed this heinous incident. We are cooperating with the Odessa Police Department and understand there will criminal charges. In addition we will have school discipline for all involved. We will also be working with those students involved and their parents to make sure all understand this type of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. An incident like this damages all of us, and we have work to do to redeem our image in the eyes of our community.