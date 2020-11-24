14 year old charged following pursuit in Ector County

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — An Odessa teen is facing multiple charges following a pursuit early Tuesday morning.
DPS and the Ector County Sheriff's Office were in pursuit of a gray Ford near JBS and 42nd at 1:20 a.m.
The suspect vehicle crashed into marked units of both agencies before crashing into a residence in the 2400 block of East 17 Street.
The driver, who was identified as a 14-year-old girl, was arrested and is facing multiple charges.
ECSO says no one was injured during the pursuit.
DPS will continue to investigate this incident and no further information is available at this time.