14 year old charged following pursuit in Ector County

The fourteen-year-old girl crashed into a residence in the 2400 block of E. 17th.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — An Odessa teen is facing multiple charges following a pursuit early Tuesday morning.

DPS and the Ector County Sheriff's Office were in pursuit of a gray Ford near JBS and 42nd at 1:20 a.m.

The suspect vehicle crashed into marked units of both agencies before crashing into a residence in the 2400 block of East 17 Street.

The driver, who was identified as a 14-year-old girl, was arrested and is facing multiple charges.

ECSO says no one was injured during the pursuit.