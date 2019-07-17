ODESSA, Texas — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is investigating Toby's Lounge inside the MCM Grande Fundome after it reportedly served the woman charged with killing two girls on July 3.

Angelica Garcia has been charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter after investigators say she ran over and killed six-year-old twins Mia and Mya Coy.

Garcia was apparently drinking at Toby's Lounge before the accident.

TABC officials say it is standard procedure to investigate licensed bars in cases of fatalities involving alcohol.

According to TABC regulations, licensed bartenders and bars who serve or continue to serve alcohol to a person who is clearly intoxicated can possibly be held responsible for resulting injuries and damage.