MIDLAND, Texas — Midland police were called to the scene of a supposed aggravated robbery at Northridge Apartments on August 12.

SWAT responded sometime before p.m. to the apartments on Midland Drive.

However, investigators determined the person who made the call was providing false information and the crime never occurred.

The person who called the officers and claimed to be the victim has now been arrested and charged with providing false information to a peace officer.

No more information is available at this time.