ODESSA, Texas — Odessa police are looking for a suspect after a man was held at gunpoint by two people in clown masks.

Officers say the 26-year-old man was robbed on October 31 at 10 p.m. outside America's Best Value Inn on East Highway 80.

The victim told officers two men wearing clown masks robbed him at gunpoint. The two took his property before fleeing in an older model Ford Crown Victoria.

Officers later found a vehicle matching that description in the 1100 block of Blackshear. They also saw a clown mask in plain sight inside the vehicle.

The suspects were identified as Dontea George and Jefferson Garrett. Detectives later obtained arrest warrants for both men for aggravated robbery.

George has been arrested and is in custody, while Garrett is still wanted.

If you have any information on this case of Garrett's location, you are asked to call Odessa Police or Odessa Crime Stoppers and reference Case #19-35762.

RELATED: Frightening robbery remains unsolved in Odessa

RELATED: Men wearing clown masks rob Odessa Game Room at gunpoint