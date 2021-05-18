Suspects plead guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child charges

Martin and Martha Mulkey will be required to remain registered sex offenders for the remainder of their lives.

ODESSA, Texas — Two suspects have been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child charges.

Michael and Martha Mulkey will now be required to register as sex offenders for the remainder of their lives.

Michael was sentenced to 25 years in prison, while Martha received a sentence of 45 years in prison.

Judge Dean Whalen sentenced both defendants.

Martha Mulkey and Michael Mulkey were arrested on back in April of 2018 after the victim reached out to a school counselor and reported the molestation.

The child was forensically interviewed and reiterated that the abuse happened over a span of two years, with the last happening on Christmas Day of 2017.