2 suspects in Midland Co. shooting arrested by Gulf Coast Task Force

Deputies found the victim in the middle of the road with severe trauma to his face.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday two suspects in a shooting have been arrested.

According to a press release, the shooting took place on July 17 on CR 130.

Deputies found a man laying in the middle of the road with severe trauma to his face.

The man was taken to the hospital where it was determined he had been shot.

After he was identified, authorities began working to located the suspects.

The two suspects were apprehended by the Gulf Coast Task Force, which covers Alabama and Mississippi. They have been charged with aggravated robbery.

At this time the sheriff's office has not released any other information on the case, including the suspects' names or if they plan to be extradited to Midland County.