MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Tuesday, Spring Robinson and Brian Wright pleaded to 35 years in prison for the murder of Jordon Baker.

Robinson, 42, pleaded guilty to first-degree Murder on Thursday, August 15, and Wright, 28, pleaded guilty to the same Friday, August 16.

Both were part of a plea deal with the State of Texas.

The evidence presented during the trial of their co-defendant, Creed Jones, showed that in the early morning hours of June 20, 2018, Baker and Jones got into a verbal argument.

Robinson then handed a gun to Jones, her 16-year-old son, and told him to shoot the victim because she “didn’t raise him to be a p***y.”

Wright, Robinson’s lover, also egged on Jones telling him to “be a man or go back to bed.”

Jones shot the victim in the gut, perforating his aorta.

Instead of calling 911, Wright took five “live photos” of the victim on his iPhone.

While the victim bled out on the floor, Wright googled “can you survive a .22 shot?”

After the victim died, Wright and Jones wiped down his body and the floor with towels. Robinson then put the towels in the bathtub.

Wright dragged the body into the master bedroom where they covered it with a bag and various clutter. After this, Wright and Jones smoked more meth.

Robinson and Wright then went to sleep, staying in the house until around 8 p.m. that evening.

When they left the house, they locked the body in the master bedroom with a dog and barricaded the front door.

No one involved attempted to contact the police about the shooting or the victim’s body until around 4 a.m. on June 21, after which he was eventually discovered around 2 p.m.

Jones confessed to the shooting later that same day, and Wright later gave a statement to police.

At his trial, Jones testified that he shot the victim because he was afraid of Wright, who claimed to multiple people to have gang and cartel ties.

Jones also stated that he was high on methamphetamine that Robinson gave to him, something he had done since Jones was 15 years old.

The range of punishment for Murder is 5 to 99 years or life in prison.