Suspects flee the scene of MPD, DEA investigation at Midland Airpark

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department was working in conjunction with the DEA on an investigation at the Midland Airpark Thursday.

During the investigation, the suspects fled in a vehicle through the airpark, wrecked the vehicle and continued to run on foot, according to City of Midland Public Information Officer Erin Bailey.

Four of the five suspects have been arrested. One suspect is still on the run.

The investigation is ongoing. These are all of the details we have at this time.