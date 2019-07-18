FORT WORTH, Texas — The suspect in an active shooter situation has died after being shot by a SWAT officer, Fort Worth police confirm.

Police responded to calls of an active shooter Thursday afternoon near the 2900 block of Broadmoor Drive.

A woman called 911 stating there was a person inside the apartment with a gun and that there were at least three other people inside, including children.

Officials said when they arrived at the scene, the gunman immediately started shooting at police from the third floor of an apartment complex.

At one point, the shooter used a child as a shield from gunshots, police say.

WFAA’s reporter at the scene heard multiple shots being fired from inside the apartment complex and saw families being rushed out of buildings.

The gunman continued to fire at officers when SWAT arrived. The situation ended when the SWAT team entered apartment and shot at the suspect, Fort Worth police said during a news conference.

The suspect was seen being transported in an ambulance. Police later confirmed at a news conference that the suspect died.

Officers said no hostages or officers were injured during the situation.

The shooter's identity has not been released.

More on WFAA: