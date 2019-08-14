MIDLAND, Texas — Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Chick-Fil-A on August 13.

Investigators responded to the restaurant at 25 Village Circle at 8:46 p.m. in response to the robbery.

According to MPD, an unknown black man approached the outside cashier on foot while wearing a dark hoodie and a hood covering his head.

A witness saw the suspect pointing a pistol at the cashier and managed to wrestle the gun away from the man.

The suspect then fled the scene westbound on foot with around $1,000 in cash.

The witness turned the pistol over to police upon arrival at the scene.

Officers also found a black bicycle underneath the bushes which is believed to belong to the suspect.

If you have any information relating to this incident, you the Midland Police Department at 432-685- 7108 or Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS.