HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A fireworks stand employee in north Harris County shot a would-be robber with that suspect's own gun Thursday, according to the sheriff's office.

It happened at around 4 p.m. at a fireworks stand in the 14400 block of the North Freeway. Investigators say a suspect walked up to the fireworks stand from the feeder road, pulled out a gun and demanded money.

As the employees were getting the money, the suspect may have set the gun down on the counter. An employee grabbed it and shot the suspect once.

The suspect was taken to Houston Northwest Hospital in very critical condition.

