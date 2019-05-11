ROSWELL, N.M. — A suspect in an armed robbery was injured following a shooting in Roswell, New Mexico.

According to New Mexico State Police, the Roswell Police Department was investigating an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on East Second Street on November 4.

Officers arrived and began looking for the suspect, who was found at the intersection of Beech and Brown Street.

An RPD officer fired their weapon at the suspect during the encounter, striking and injuring them.

The suspect was airlifted and their current condition is unknown. The officer involved was not injured during the shooting.

New Mexico State Police is investigating the shooting. The names of the suspect and the officer are not being released at this time.