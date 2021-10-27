Suspect in Robert Duncan murder sentenced to 99 years in prison

The county says three other suspects are still pending trial.

MIDLAND, Texas — One of the people charged in the murder of Robert Duncan has been sentenced to 99 years in prison.

Zaydan Logan Hayes, who was 18 at the time, had been charged with capital murder.

According to a press release by Midland County, the death penalty was reportedly waived by the State. After this waiver, Hayes plead guilty to the murder and asked for a jury to assess his punishment.

The maximum punishment for the sentence was 99 years or life in prison. Hayes cannot be eligible for parole until he has served 30 years of his sentence.

Midland County says at this time there are three cases still pending relating to the case.

Robert Duncan died during a marijuana exchange on December 27, 2019 that Hayes and the others were involved in. The others left Duncan for dead and his body was found on New Year's Eve.