ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect shown above.

According to police, on April 14, he became combative after being pulled over in the 2900 block of East Highway 80.

The driver punched an officer before eventually evading police altogether.

The vehicle was later recovered but investigation revealed that it didn’t belong to the suspect.

Anyone with information in reference to the identity of the suspect shown below is encouraged to contact Detective J. Gonzales at 432-335-4969, or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS, and reference Case #19-14940.