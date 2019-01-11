HOUSTON — Deputies chased a suspect early Friday in northeast Houston during the morning rush hour commute.

The chase started before 6 a.m. when the suspect allegedly fled from a bank near FM 2100 and FM 1960.

Watch raw video of the pursuit here

Harris County Sheriff's Deputies responded to an alarm call at the bank's ATM when the suspect, who was in a white Ford F-250 pickup, refused to pull over.

Air 11 was overhead for the resulting pursuit on the Eastex Freeway.

The suspect went northbound on I-69/Eastex Freeway past the Kingwood area before turning around and heading back toward town.

As of 6:15 a.m. the chase was near the 610 Loop still moving southbound on I-69. The suspect then went eastbound on I-10 the East Freeway after approaching downtown before exiting into a neighborhood.

As of 6:20 a.m. the suspect's truck got stuck in a ditch near Kress and I-10 in east Houston. He then jumped out and ran on foot. The suspect went through a neighborhood and a field before he was apprehended without further incident.

At this time his identity has not been released.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter