Suspect in stolen vehicle leads police on high-speed chase arrested, Big Spring

On Jul. 20, a Howard County Sheriff's Deputy recognized a vehicle that had been reported stolen and the driver then led police on a chase.

BIG SPRING, Texas — On Jul. 20, Joshua Nathaniel Spivey was arrested after leading police on a car chase in Howard County.

Spivey reportedly stole a 1994 Jeep Cherokee and a 12’ Silver single axel Tractor Supply trailer containing wood panels earlier that day.

After spotting the stolen vehicle on Jul. 20 at 2:45 p.m. traveling eastbound on S. Anderson Rd., a Howard County Sheriff's Office deputy attempted to pull him over.

Spivey refused to pull over, leading the deputy on a car chase.

After pursuing Joshua Spivey on multiple roads northeast of Big Spring, Howard County deputies and the Department of Public Safety troopers pursued him into the city limits, following him to E. FM 700 traveling northbound and turning eastbound onto the south service road of IH-20.

Spivey led the officers to Sand Springs where he crashed the stolen vehicle into a small chain length fence in the 100 block of Croze Rd.