Jose Gomez was indicted for a stabbing at Midland Sam's Club in March.

Four people were sent to the hospital, including two children and a Sam's Club employee.

Gomez was formally accused for three counts of attempted capital murder and one count of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

The attack was considered racially motivated.

His bond is at $1M

Three days after being booked into the Midland County Detention Center, Gomez attacked two jailers. He was indicted for two counts of assault on a public servant. This bond is set at $20,000.

ORIGINAL STORY:

