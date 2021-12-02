Suspect in Robert Duncan shooting sentenced to 35 years in prison

Because the offense was committed when Larry West Jr. was 17, the death penalty was never a possibility.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — One of the people charged in the murder of Robert Duncan has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Larry West Jr., who was 17 at the time, had originally been charged with capital murder. Through a plea agreement with the District Attorney’s Office, West was found guilty of Murder and waived his right to appeal in exchange for a recommended punishment of 35 years in prison.

Because the offense was committed when West was 17, the death penalty was never a possibility.

Robert Duncan died during a marijuana exchange on December 27, 2019 that West and 4 other teens were originally charged in connection to. Those involved left Duncan for dead and his body was found on New Year's Eve.

The D.A.’s office alleged West was guilty of the killing as a knowing party to the attempted robbery, despite not being the shooter.

West’s co-defendant, Zaydan Logan Hayes, was sentenced to 99 years in prison by a jury during a trial in October. Hayes' case is currently on appeal.