EL PASO, Texas — (Editor's note: The mug shot and video used are from the previous story about the Pecos double murder.)

A suspect in a Pecos double homicide has been arrested.

Arturo Gellegos Ortiz, 48, was wanted out of Reeves County for a murder that occurred on October 24, 2019.

Police originally responded to the scene and found a man and a woman who had been shot. The victims have not been publicly identified.

Gallegos, who was considered armed and dangerous and believed to have been in possession of a semi-automatic handgun, has ties to Midland, Odessa and Lubbock.

RELATED: Pecos police identify suspect in double murder

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers processed the man without incident after he was escorted to the international boundary.

CBP confirmed he had several warrants out for his arrest and processed him before turning him over to the U.S. Marshal Service.

“Fugitives will sometimes flee the U.S. to avoid prosecution however CBP is always working closely with our law enforcement partners to bring these people to justice,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha.

“Some fugitive transfers are prearranged but other times it is the vigilance of the CBP officer that identifies a wanted subject.”

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

MPD sergeant under investigation arrested following early morning standoff

Pecos police arrest barricaded suspect