Suspect shot during robbery attempt in Midland Friday night

Detectives learned that a man was the victim of a robbery, which resulted in the victim shooting the suspect in self-defense.

MIDLAND, Texas — On Saturday at around 9 P.M., officers with the Midland Police Department were called to make contact with a 21-year-old male from Midland who was involved in a shooting that occurred in the 700 block of E. Tennessee. Detectives learned that the male was the victim of a robbery, which resulted in the victim shooting the suspect in self-defense.

The Crimes Against Persons Unit and the MPD Crime Scene Department were notified and responded to the scene.

Shortly after, MPD Officers were dispatched to Midland Memorial Hospital in reference to a man who sustained a gunshot wound during the shooting.

The suspect is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.