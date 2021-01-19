Suspect in Lea County arrested for receiving stolen property

The value of the stolen property was over $20,000.

LEA COUNTY, N.M. — The Lea County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in a case involving stolen property.

Martel Rodriguez was taken in on January 14 and booked into the Lea County Sheriff's Office Detention Center.

On October 14, 2020, the Lea County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a stolen 2016 Black 40 foot goose-neck trailer and a black and tan sand trap.

The two items were later found in a residence in Hobbs, New Mexico. The owner of the property were the items were found said that her son purchased these from a man who was later disclosed to be Mr. Rodriguez.

The son paid $5,000 for the trailer and the sand trap. Rodriguez made up a story about the owner of the trailer owing him $30,000 and that the paperwork would be dealt with once the former trailer owner returned from Louisiana.

Once Mr. Rodriguez was detained by the sheriff's office, they were able to determine that the value of both items were over $20,000.