Suspect wanted from a December homicide found dead in Midland

Alejandro Marcello Ramirez was a wanted suspect in a homicide from December 30, he was found dead in an open field.

On Friday, around 6:15 p.m,  Midland Police Department was dispatched to the 4200 block of Holiday Hill Road in reference to a dead body found in an open field. 

Officers arrived on the scene and confirmed a male subject was deceased. 

The deceased male was identified as Alejandro Marcello Ramirez, 66. 

Ramirez was a suspect in a homicide that occurred on December 30, 2020. 

ORIGINAL STORY: Midland Police searching for murder suspect after shooting leaves one dead, another injured

An autopsy was requested and next to kin has been notified. 

Credit: Midland Police Department

