Suspect airlifted to Lubbock following robbery in Howard Co.

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — One man is in jail and another in a Lubbock hospital following a robbery in Howard County.

The Howard County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of two people being shot around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday night.

Upon arriving in the 1500 block of East Highway 350, deputies contacted the 73-year-old man who had made the call.

The man told officers he had heard noises at the back of his property and went to investigated armed with a handgun.

On his property he saw two men, later identified as Rocky Zarraga, 39, and Julian Rodriguez, Jr., 27. The two Big Spring men were reportedly removing parts from a vehicle the man owned.

He then confronted the two younger men and told them to show their hands.

However, the suspects rushed toward the man. He then fired shots and struck both men out of fear of his life.

One of the suspects fled on foot but later was taken to Scenic Mountain Medical Center by private vehicle. The other was taken to the same hospital by ambulance.

Zarraga was treated and released and is now in the Howard County Jail. He has been charged with aggravated robbery.

Rodriguez was airlifted to a Lubbock hospital, where he is listed as being in critical condition.

The Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the matter and no further information is available.