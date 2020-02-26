ODESSA, Texas — It's been just over three months since Brandon Swinney was murdered outside of his house and his family is still searching for answers.

However, Odessa Police have now released surveillance footage of someone they believe is the murder suspect.

The video shows someone in a hoodie and a baseball cap walking next to a motorcycle. The suspect is carrying something in his hands.

If you recognize this suspect you are asked to call the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

Odessa Crime Stoppers is offering $20,000 in rewards for information that leads to an arrest.

MORE ON THE BRANDON SWINNEY MURDER INVESTIGATION:

OPD still investigating murder of man outside his own home

Odessa man murdered outside of his home