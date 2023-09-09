Stanton substitute teacher charged for inappropriate behavior, a Stanton ISD investigation reveals

Anastasia Morrison of Stanton, TX. has been charged twice for improper conduct between an educator and student. Morrison remains in Martin County Jail.

STANTON, Texas — A Stanton ISD School Resource Officer program started an investigation on Sept. 5 into a substitute teacher who allegedly had an improper relationship with a student.

Stanton ISD worked hand-and-hand with the Martin County Sheriff's Office on the case.

According to Martin County Sheriff Brad Ingram, a second degree felony warrant for improper conduct between an educator and student was issued for Anastasia Morrison of Stanton, TX.

Morrison served the warrant on Sept. 7 and was being held in Martin County Jail.

Sheriff Ingram said a further investigation "yielded" a second count for improper conduct and that she was tampering with a witness, which is a third degree felony.

Morrison will remain in Martin County Jail with three charges under her belt until further notice.

According to Sheriff Ingram, her bond has been posted at $60,000.