Stanton man charged with improper relationship between educator and student

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — A Stanton man is accused of a child sex crime.

According to Martin County Sheriff's Office records , Justin Matthew Turney, 40, was arrested Wednesday, July 7, charged with indecency with a child sexual contact and improper relationship between an educator and student.

While NewsWest 9 was unable to confirm Turney's current employment status, the Stanton ISD website currently has him listed as Principal of Stanton High School.

NewsWest 9 contacted the Martin County Sheriff's Office, who said they were unable to give any more information at this time. We also tried contacting Stanton ISD and did not receive a response.