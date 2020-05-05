ODESSA, Texas — A tense situation for neighbors in an Odessa community Monday evening.

Police swarmed the neighborhood near 31st and Center, the SWAT team was even called out.

Odessa Police say the call first came in as shots fired. Officers tell NewsWest 9 a man shot a gun and then fled the scene. That man was found and is in custody.

Somewhere along the way, police identified a second suspect who locked himself inside of a home.



So far, there have been no reports of injuries and no other information has been released.