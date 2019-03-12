SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo police say a 19-year-old San Angelo man who was caught on home surveillance video stealing a Bluetooth speaker from the backyard of a Southland residence has been identified.

According to a San Angelo Police Department press release, the suspect came to department headquarters early Tuesday morning to speak with authorities.

During an interview with a Criminal Investigations Division detective, the suspect said he had previously been inside the victim’s backyard doing construction work, while employed by a contractor, and knew exactly where the speaker was located.

The suspect told police he was alerted to the SAPD’s published viral video by a friend who encouraged him to turn himself in. Prior to the interview, the suspect reportedly returned the stolen speaker to the victim’s residence.

Authorities have confirmed the item’s return.

The video of the theft was shared on the Neighbors by Ring app and posted to the SAPD’s Facebook page shortly after the investigation began Monday, Dec. 2.

Within an hour of the post, the department started receiving tips naming the suspect.

The investigation has been referred to the Tom Green County Attorney’s Office for review.