Snyder man arrested following death of 34-year-old woman

41-year-old Anthone Maurice Cobb has been booked into Scurry County Jail and charged with Murder.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — 41-year-old Anthone Maurice Cobb has been arrested by the Snyder Police Department following the death of 34-year-old Ashley Renea Terazzas.

Cobb has been booked into Scurry County Jail and charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm.

According to a press release from the Snyder Police Department, officers responded to a call involving an unresponsive female at 2609 37th Street. Upon arrival, officers did find Terazzas deceased at the residence. During their investigation, police identified Cobb as a suspect and he was arrested on Sept. 7. Detectives at the Snyder Police Department and Texas Rangers helped take Cobb into custody.