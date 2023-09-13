Snyder man arrested following death of 34-year-old woman

MIDLAND, Texas — 41-year-old Anthone Maurice Cobb has been arrested by the Snyder Police Department following the death of 34-year-old Ashley Renea Terazzas.
Cobb has been booked into Scurry County Jail and charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm.
According to a press release from the Snyder Police Department, officers responded to a call involving an unresponsive female at 2609 37th Street. Upon arrival, officers did find Terazzas deceased at the residence. During their investigation, police identified Cobb as a suspect and he was arrested on Sept. 7. Detectives at the Snyder Police Department and Texas Rangers helped take Cobb into custody.
The investigation is still ongoing and we will continue to update this story as we receive more information.