Snowball fight escalates into shooting death early New Year's morning

A snowball fight turned into a verbal altercation, then turned physical. After leaving the scene, the victim came back "acting in a threatening manner."

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — A 38-year-old man is dead after a snowball fight reportedly escalated into a verbal confrontation, then turned physical.

According to a press release from the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 12:30 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call in the 11000 block of FM 2335. Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol also responded.

Upon arrival, a man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

During the course of the investigation, it was learned that the victim and several other subject were gathered at a hunting cabin celebrating the New Year's holiday.

During the course of the night, several subjects including the victim, engaged in a snowball fight. The snowball fight escalated into a verbal altercation, which subsequently led to the victim becoming physical with one of the other subjects, the release said.

The parties were separated and the victim left the scene and traveled a short distance to a residence.

People at the scene later heard the victim returning to scene and acting in a threatening manner.

The release said everyone at the scene retreated into the hunting cabin, secured the door with the deadbolt, and called 9-1-1.

The victim, once on scene, was verbally aggressive toward the parties inside of the hunting cabin. He then forced entry into the hunting cabin.

After the forced entry, the victim began walking toward the other parties, who had retreated to a bathroom inside of the hunting cabin. As the victim approached the other subjects, someone fired a single round, causing a fatal injury to the victim.

Justice of the Peace Susan Werner pronounced the victim, identified as Asa Nixon, dead at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.