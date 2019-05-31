DALLAS, Texas — No one was hurt after a Baylor University Medical Center police officer opened fire at a man driving a stolen vehicle today (Friday) morning in Dallas, police say.

The shooting happened before 7:30 in a parking lot of the Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Center.

That's where Dallas police said Baylor officers were called to investigate a person seen slumped over the inside of a vehicle.

When the officers approached the vehicle the driver quickly reversed the car, striking the officers, police said.

One of the officers then fired his weapon toward the vehicle. The officers were not hurt.

Dallas police found the vehicle parked at an apartment complex nearby. The driver, who hasn't been identified, was arrested and appeared unharmed, police said.

The vehicle he was in was reported stolen in Plano last month.