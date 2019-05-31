PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — As far as we know, there's no law against twerking, but there certainty is one against stealing.

Pembroke Pines Florida Police Department released this security video of an alleged shoplifter dancing up a storm while she and a friend committed a crime.

It was back on April 26th and the scene certainly gives new mean to 'shop ‘til you drop.'

The women are accused of snatching and grabbing $377 worth of merchandise and leaving without paying for it.

Still a few questions linger...such as... if she's dipping, popping, and twerking before or after the alleged heist.

Police are now looking for the dancer and her friend, which is the reason why authorities are now releasing the video.