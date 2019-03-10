VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man who police say shot three people at the Smith Tower Apartments in downtown Vancouver has been taken into custody.

Vancouver police were in negotiations with the suspect, who was barricaded inside an apartment at the complex, for about two and a half hours. The suspect's identity has not been released.

Vancouver Smith Tower Apartments shooting suspect

KGW

Two victims were injured and one died, according to a spokesperson with American Medical Response.

PeaceHealth received the two victims who are now said to be in satisfactory condition. Their vital signs are stable and they are both awake and alert.

Smith Tower Apartments is a senior living facility located at 515 Washington St. The shooting took place in the lobby just after 2 p.m.

PHOTOS: 2 people injured, one dead after shooting at Vancouver apartments Vancouver police respond to a shooting in a downtown Vancouver, Wash. apartment building on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.

Some apartment complex residents were evacuated and others sheltered in place while police worked toward a peaceful resolution with the alleged shooter.

C-TRAN buses near Smith Tower are assisting residents who were evacuated. Those buses are not in service and should not be boarded by passengers.

Family members can reunite with evacuated residents at Vancouver City Hall, located at 415 W 6th St.

Traffic is closed in the area near the apartment complex. Esther Street to Main Street is closed, as well as 5th Street to 7th Street.

Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle released the following statement:

“While we are still learning about what happened surrounding the shooting incident this afternoon in downtown Vancouver, our hearts go out to the victims and their families as they deal with this tragedy. I commend our police officers, fire and EMS personnel who quickly responded to the scene. I have the utmost confidence in our officers as they work to resolve the situation.”

