One teen dead in Midland shooting

According to Midland Police, the suspect is still at large.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police are looking for the suspect involved in a shooting that left one teen dead.

It happened Saturday around 10 p.m. near the 3200 block of W. Wall Street.

When police arrived they found 19-year-old, Samuel Anaya with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

During the investigation, police identified 17-year-old, Greg Anthony Barrera as the person involved in the shooting.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Barrera for murder but he is still at large.