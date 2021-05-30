One teen dead in Midland shooting

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police are looking for the suspect involved in a shooting that left one teen dead.
It happened Saturday around 10 p.m. near the 3200 block of W. Wall Street.
When police arrived they found 19-year-old, Samuel Anaya with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was transported to the hospital where he later died.
During the investigation, police identified 17-year-old, Greg Anthony Barrera as the person involved in the shooting.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Barrera for murder but he is still at large.
The investigation is ongoing.