MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department responded to shots fired at 3:45 P.M. in the 500 block of S. Carver, on Saturday, Dec. 28.

The victim, Saul Luz Murillo, was found deceased upon discovery by Midland police.

His body was discovered in a back house behind the residence.

The victim who sustained two gunshots wounds, was shot by three suspects who fled the scene on foot.

Detectives and the crime scene unit responded to the scene where the body was located

The next of kin has been notified and the investigation is ongoing

Updates will be provided as they become available.