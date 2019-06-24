ODESSA, Texas — Odessa police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that took place around 11 p.m. on June 22.

Officers responded to the Woodcrest Apartments in reference to a shots fired call.

Investigators determined that following a disturbance two suspects in a dark-colored Dodge Challenger fired several rounds toward multiple subjects. The suspects then fled the scene and were last seen traveling westbound on 8th Street.

As a result of the shooting, a 29-year-old man sustained serious bodily injury and was taken to Medical Center Hospital.

At this time no arrests have been made and no other injuries have been reported. If you have any information on this case you are asked to call OPD or Odessa Crime Stoppers and reference Case #19-24305.