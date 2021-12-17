Shooting leaves 1 dead in Odessa

The victim was identified as Alexander Juarez, 22.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police are investigating after a shooting Thursday night left one person dead.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, officers responded to the 1300 block of N. Lauderdale around 7:42 p.m.

When investigators got to the scene, they found an unknown subject had arrived at the location and shot the victim before leaving.

The victim was identified as Alexander Juarez, 22. He was pronounced dead at the scene.