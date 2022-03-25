Sentencing held for pilot in failed human smuggling attempt

Tobias Peters was sentenced to 21 months in prison and 3 years of supervised release for the 2021 crash.

ALPINE, Texas — The pilot in a 2021 human smuggling attempt gone wrong went before a judge for sentencing Monday.

Tobias Peters will spend 21 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.

At around 3:51 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2021, Peters crashed a plane carrying undocumented migrants, resulting in several injuries.

Peters fled the scene and was on the run until his arrest on March 25, 2022.

He was later granted a conditional release on April 12, 2022. That release set several general conditions, including restricting his travel to only Texas and New Mexico, banning him from consuming drugs and alcohol and setting a curfew for when he needed to be back at his home in Seminole every day.

Peters' official indictment included both charges of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens and transportation of illegal aliens causing serious bodily injury.

On Feb. 2, 2023, he pleaded guilty to the charge of transportation of illegal aliens causing serious bodily injury.