Seminole police officer shot during traffic stop

The officer was shot but was able to get to cover and return fire.

SEMINOLE, Texas — The Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting involving a Seminole police officer.

Ramon Castillo-Lopez, 27, has been charged with attempted capital murder and evading after he reportedly fired at the officer.

According to Seminole PD, an officer made a traffic stop around 10:12 a.m. on Oct. 1.

When the suspect, later identified as Castillo-Lopez, pulled into a church parking lot, the officer began to approach the driver's car.

However the driver pulled out a handgun and began shooting at the officer.

The officer was shot, but was able to move to cover. He then returned fire on the suspect.

Cadtillo-Lopez fled from the vehicle, jumping a fence and dropping the gun.

Officers were later able to locate the suspect and take him into custody.

Seminole PD says the man is a Mexican national who is in the country illegally and has been deported previously.

He is also under warrant for the possession of a controlled substance out of Presidio and more charges are pending.

The police officer who was shot was taken to Seminole Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released.

Because an officer fired his weapon, the Texas Rangers are now investigating.