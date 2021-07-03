Seminole Police Department warns of credit card skimmers at Uncles stores

The Seminole Police Department is warning the community of skimmers found at a Uncles location on two gas pumps.

SEMINOLE, Texas — The Seminole Police Department is warning the community of credit card skimmers found at the Uncles store on S St, after being contacted on Mar. 6 about them.

The skimmers were discovered on two gas pumps and now the police department is asking that if anyone used the pumps at this location to check their credit/debit card statements for unusual charges.

The Seminole Police Department is also asking other area businesses with gas pumps to inspect them and make sure there are no skimmers on them.