Seminole PD arrest four people after two firearms and drugs were found in stolen vehicle

SEMINOLE, Texas — Seminole PD are still investigating a traffic stop incident back on Saturday, Sept. 2, where four people were arrested after weapons and drugs were found in a stolen vehicle.

The traffic stop happened in the 500 block of SW 15th street.

According to Seminole PD, the vehicle was stolen from Hobbs, NM on Aug. 31.

Here is what NewsWest 9 knows:

The driver of the stolen vehicle, 42-year-old Odessan Kara Fulton, was reported to have a suspended Texas driver's license. The investigation determined that Fulton will be charged with the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, which is a state jail felony.

The front right passenger of the stolen vehicle, 32-year-old Jander Galindo Favela has a warrant issued by Ector County for "unlawful possession of a firearm," Seminole PD said.

Both rear passengers, 27-year-old Odessan Juan Pedro Cruz and 36-year-old Petronilo Juarez-Chavria have been charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Seminole PD recovered two semi-auto pistols in the back seat of the vehicle and a "glass pipe with burned residue" which ended up to test positive for a controlled substance.

The investigation determined that Juarez-Chavria is in the United States illegally and he is originally from Mexico. Seminole PD say an ICE detainer has been requested based on Juarez-Chavria being deported before and now has since returned.

The four arrested are now in custody at the Gaines County Detention Center.

The vehicle has now been returned to its rightful owner after being impounded.

Seminole PD are still investigating who the firearms belonged to.