Seminole man sentenced to life in prison for indecency with a child

Vela will be eligible for parole after 35 years.

MIDLAND, Texas — A Seminole man could be spending the rest of his life in prison after he was convicted on one count of indecency with a child by contact.

According to a press release from Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf, Johnathan Vela, 39, was initially charged with two counts, but was only found guilty on one by the jury.

According to court documents, the incident involved a 15 year old in early 2018.

While the range of punishment for cases like this is two to 20 years in prison, Nodolf says the state extended the range due to a previous case where Vela please guilty to sexual assault of a child.