SEMINOLE, Texas — Officers with the Seminole Police Department say a bag of prop money, also known as movie money, was found by several teenagers at the city park this week.

SPD would like to remind everyone that, while it is not illegal to have fake money, it is a felony to try passing fake money.

Police say the money was left over from an earlier arrest.

"These bills were apparently dumped after we arrested two adults and have a warrant for a third that knowingly passed these fake bills to area businesses," SPD said in a Facebook post.

Police also encourage parents to talk with their kids if they were at the park and have some of these bills.

Area businesses are also being asked to stay aware of the fake money floating around in the area.

The current denominations trying to be passed are one hundreds and fifties.

