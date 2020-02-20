ODESSA, Texas — ECISD says a second student has been taken into custody Thursday after bringing a gun to campus.

The 18 year old admitted to having drugs and a gun inside his car after the district's K-9 unit alerted to drugs on the student's jacket.

He is now facing expulsion and is facing two criminal charges. Those charges are possession of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony; and unlawful carrying of a weapon, a Class A Misdemeanor.

RELATED: Student in custody after bringing handgun to Odessa High School

RELATED: Teen with handgun arrested on Odessa High School campus