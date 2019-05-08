DALLAS — A search is underway for a gunman after two people were shot Monday at a gas station in Dallas.

The shooting happened at a Shell in the 8300 block of North Stemmons Freeway, southwest of the Dallas Love Field Airport.

Witnesses at the scene said one of the victims was shot in the side and the other in the shoulder. One of the victims was able to flee the scene and call 911.

Their conditions were unknown as of early Monday afternoon.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation.

A description of the suspect hasn't been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More on WFAA: