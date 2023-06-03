Scary moment for Odessans as apparent standoff takes place Saturday morning

According to police on the scene, the situation on 13th and Kelly has been resolved.

ODESSA, Texas — An apparent standoff that lasted almost three hours Saturday morning has been resolved, according to police on the scene.

The event happened in the 13th and Kelly area in Odessa.

According to neighbors, police yelled for the subject to "come out with their hands up" early Saturday morning.

As of about 9:30 a.m., an officer told a reporter on the scene that the situation was resolved, but that's all the information given at this time.